'All I can do is execute my race' - Hamish Bond unfazed by inexperience ahead of cycling world champs debut

Another year, another world championship - but this time there's a twist for double Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond.

Instead of joining the New Zealand team at the rowing world championships beginning in Florida on Friday, Bond will contest the individual time trial at the road cycling world championships in Norway.

Barely 12 months on from winning gold with Eric Murray in the coxless pair at the Rio Olympics, Bond will come up against the world's best professionals early on tomorrow morning.

The 31-year-old novice cyclist is looking to match experienced professionals such as Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Froome of Britain and Giro d 'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands).

Bond will be testing himself over a controversial 31km course, much shorter than the usual, but with plenty of undulations and a daunting 3km climb to the finish.

He has shed over 10kg since stepping out of the boat, spending time in Europe with a time trial specialist coach and club, and has trained over the course.

"I've seen the course more than most. I have to do all I can to overcome my inexperience in general so if a bit of course familiarity can help me out then certainly I will take it," Bond said.

"I've spent more time on it than any other people in the race, but whether that will help me in the race, only time will tell."

The time trial by its nature is an individual challenge, and Bond says he's particularly enjoyed that aspect.

"Regardless of whether the likes of Chris Froome is in the race or not, there is nothing he can do to directly impact my performance and vice versa.

"It's not as if I'm trying to follow him up a hill and getting humbled. All I can do is execute my race and then wait until he finishes and see how we compare."

Bond has taken a year off rowing to test himself at the top level as a cyclist, and has been climbing a steep learning curve.