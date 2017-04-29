'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

Kiwi MMA fighter Luke Jumeau is getting ready for the fight of his life after being confirmed to compete in UFC's Fight Night event in Auckland in June.

'The Jedi' has just been added as to the fight list for the prestigious MMA event to face American Dominique Steele at Spark Arena on June 10, which also features New Zealand-born heavyweight Mark Hunt as the headline fight against Derrick Lewis.

Jumeau says earning a contract with the UFC is the top deal an MMA fighter can receive.

"This is the All Blacks for me," he said.

"To get that UFC contract is the pinnacle of the MMA game."

A panel-beater by day, Jumeau caught UFC promoters' attention after improving his record to 11-3 with a knockout win over Vik Grujic at Legend MMA 1 in January - his sixth straight.

"I've done all the work behind the scenes, fought all over the world and bowled over all my opponents," he said.

The Hamilton fighter will be facing a veteran fighter used to the sights and sounds of a UFC octagon despite not much success with it with Steele competing at four UFC events since his debut in 2015 but only securing one win in those outings.

"He's a strong wrestler, explosive, athletic - but I've got the tools to beat him.