 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu appointed to Drug Free Sport New Zealand board

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu has been appointed to the Drug Free Sport New Zealand board, joining other sporting greats including Olympic gold medalist Sarah Ulmer. 

All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.
Source: 1 NEWS

The sporting watchdog was established by the Crown in 1994 under the New Zealand Sports and Drug Agency Act and is in charge of implementing and applying the World Anti-Doping Code across the country. 

The rugby great played for the All Blacks from 2002 until the successful Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015. 

Drug Free Sport New Zealand Board Chair Justice Warwick Gendall says Mealamu will be a great addition to the board. 

"I believe Keven will be able to bring to the Board a wealth of experience as a former elite athlete who is committed to integrity in high performance sport as well as the establishment and maintenance of high standards of conduct and values," Mr Gendall said in a statement today. 

"These things, as well as important education initiatives, are consistent with the integrity objectives which underpin participation in all sport including anti-doping and Good Clean Sport goals."

Since hanging up his boots, Mealamu signed up to be a NZ Rugby representative, promoting community rugby initiatives, as well as being tasked to find better ways to promote respect and integrity across all levels of rugby. 

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Watch: Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive at Auckland Airport

00:30
2
Burgess said on Fox Sports NRL 360 show that SBW "messed up, penalty, move on."

'Move on' - Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess jumps to defence of Sonny Bill Williams and rugby league


00:45
3
Lyn and John Ashby flew from Australia to see their son arrive home with the cup.

'We got up at 3am every morning' - proud parents eagerly await arrival of victorious Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby

00:38
4
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

00:30
5
Heather Burling was at Auckland Airport to welcome her son home and the rest of his team.

'I don't think they know what's hitting them' - Peter Burling's mum on Team NZ's national fame

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.

01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.

06:58
Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.

'A lot of people in our country decided what we were doing with cannabis was a failure'

Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.


02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ