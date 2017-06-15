All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu appointed to Drug Free Sport New Zealand board

All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu has been appointed to the Drug Free Sport New Zealand board, joining other sporting greats including Olympic gold medalist Sarah Ulmer.

The sporting watchdog was established by the Crown in 1994 under the New Zealand Sports and Drug Agency Act and is in charge of implementing and applying the World Anti-Doping Code across the country.

The rugby great played for the All Blacks from 2002 until the successful Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand Board Chair Justice Warwick Gendall says Mealamu will be a great addition to the board.

"I believe Keven will be able to bring to the Board a wealth of experience as a former elite athlete who is committed to integrity in high performance sport as well as the establishment and maintenance of high standards of conduct and values," Mr Gendall said in a statement today.

"These things, as well as important education initiatives, are consistent with the integrity objectives which underpin participation in all sport including anti-doping and Good Clean Sport goals."