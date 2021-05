All Blacks great Buck Shelford has led the Haka for Hope at Auckland Domain as Gumboot Friday comes to a close.

Over 100 people took part in the haka to support Paora Raharaha as he runs over 200 kilometres in gumboots around the domain.

He’s running to raise funds for kids' mental health counselling.

Paora hopes to complete his 211-kilometre challenge later tonight.