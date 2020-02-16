Alice Robinson wins second World Cup giant slalom circuit event with pair of flawless runs

Kiwi alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has wrapped up a superb week with her second World Cup win of her young career.

Two days after winning the emerging talent award at the Halbergs, the 18-year-old has skied to Giant Slalom victory in Slovenia thanks to two brilliant runs.

Robinson was fourth out of the start gate on run one but executed a blistering run to move up to second place, just 0.24s behind Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

It meant Robinson would go second to last on the final run, giving her plenty of time to get her mindset right.

"I was just thinking, you know what you're doing, trust yourself and give it everything you've got," she said on reflection.

Sure enough, Robinson laid down another blistering run to take the lead with only Vlhova left to race but she couldn't match the New Zealander's pace and finished in second place, 0.34s behind the young Kiwi.

"The second run was definitely on the limit. I just was pushing as much as I could and definitely had a couple of fumbles but I kept the speed going so I'm really happy."