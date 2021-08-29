Aitchison 'sore and tired' but 'super happy' with Tokyo silver

Danielle Aitchison's muscles ached after the women's 200m T36 final at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday, but that had nothing on the other feelings rushing through her body.

The 20-year-old won a silver medal - New Zealand's fourth medal of the Paralympics this year - after a strong finish in her race to back up the silver medal she won two years ago at the World Championships.

Sunday's triumph was a completely different experience though.

"There's no words, I'm just so shocked," Aitchison told 1 NEWS.

"I'm so sore and tired but I'm super happy."

After crossing the finish line, the Waikato sprinter said she almost felt weightless.

"To finally get the reward after all the hard work and sacrifices I've put in, it's just so worth it.

"Huge thank you to all my supporters and my mum and dad back home."

After her medal ceremony, Aitchison told 1 NEWS Covid was just another obstacle in her journey she learned to take in her stride.

"It's been a lot of sacrifice, giving up my time and energy for training to be here but it's all worth it.