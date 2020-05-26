AIMS Games returning with large turnout after Covid-enforced 2020 cancellation

The largest intermediate-aged sports competition is “exploding” with more entries now, than at the same time in 2019.

AIMS Games is the country’s largest sporting event and has more competitors than the Olympics.

More than 11,000 athletes from hundreds of schools flock to Tauranga annually for the week long competition.

But Event Director Vicki Semple says last year’s decision to cancel the games due to the Covid-19 pandemic was one of the toughest decisions since the games inception.

However with three weeks to go until entries close, 190 schools have already registered, nine more schools than in 2019.

Viki Semple told 1 NEWS she’s "buzzing” and schools can’t wait to come back.

However she says the AIMS Games Trust has made another “tough decision” to close entries to international athletes because of the global pandemic.

“The impacts of Covid-19 continue to be substantial across the world, the health and safety of our participants, supporters, volunteers, and contractors remain our number one priority,” she says.

There will be 23 sporting codes, including para events, and indoor cricket will be added to the list in 2022.