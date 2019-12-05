After stint at Rugby Australia, Raelene Castle appointed Sport NZ's first female CEO

Raelene Castle will be the next chief executive of Sport NZ, taking on the role on December 15.

Raelene Castle. Source: 1 NEWS

Castle was most recently the head of Rugby Australia and was previously the chief executive of Netball New Zealand.

She'll be the first female CEO of Sport NZ.

Her appointment comes after the departure of Peter Miskimmin, who leaves next month after spending 11 years in the job.

Sport NZ chairman Bill Moran says Castle brings "tremendous breadth and depth of experience", calling her the "ideal person to lead our organisation forward".

"Raelene is an open and down-to-earth leader. She is someone who has tackled complex and challenging matters, working with and through others," he said today.

"She also deeply understands the sport and recreation landscape and the value this brings to individuals, communities and our society."

Castle says she believes now is a "key moment" in the sector's history, particularly with the impact of Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has had an enormous impact at all levels of the sector but with the Sport Recovery Package there is a once in a lifetime opportunity to solidify the sector and reshape it to be more robust and deliver more participation opportunities," she says.

"I’m looking forward to being part of that work."

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has praised Castle's appointment.