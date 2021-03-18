After soaring success in Auckland, where to for the America's Cup's AC75 class?

They're the flying boats that have captured sailing fans everywhere.

The foiling monohulls, or AC75s, were a design initially ridiculed in some quarters for being too high-tech, turning the traditional race for the America's Cup into a space-aged sensation.

But sailing commentator Peter Lester says the gamble has paid off.

Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. Race 9, Day 6 of the 36th America's Cup. Source: Photosport

“It was a big gutsy call by Team New Zealand but it's more than worked,” Lester said.

“This thing has delivered in terms of the hardware, brilliant boats, match-raceable and blisteringly quick.”

Highly-respected Team NZ design head Dan Bernasconi is one of those credited with inventing the radical class rule but he said he’s just pleased their ideas came together.

“It's a huge relief for us as designers to see the class which we conceived producing really successful racing,” he said.

Bernasconi wouldn't be drawn on what boats will contest the next America’s Cup but 1 NEWS understands the next edition - whenever and wherever it is - will be raced in the AC75s again.

“There's so many developments we made in the last few months on the foils, the rudders and the sails that I think the class has a lot more to give,” Bernasconi said.

“They will get faster.”

In case Team NZ fans are worried the mastermind could be headed off shore, he did make one reassurance.

“I think if anyone was to think [I’d take another offer], I think they all know I'm pretty keen to stay with Team New Zealand so I have no plans to go anywhere else.”