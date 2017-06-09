 

° / °

After crushing BAR in America's Cup, Peter Burling hails shore crew for incredible repairs to Team NZ boat

Team New Zealand recovered from Wednesday's horrendous crash to win their America's Cup play-off series against Ben Ainslie Racing, thanks to the handy work of their engineers and designers.

Team NZ are in the final of the America's Cup challenger final after beating BAR 5-2 in their play-off series in Bermuda.
Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling began today's press conference in Bermuda by giving his shore crew massive praise for their ability to make repairs to their boat in time for racing.

"Firstly, absolutely incredible effort from our shore team to get us back out there today, obviously we had a fair bit of damage the other day but overall they dug pretty deep to get the boat back on the water," said Burling.

"To get it incredibly close to 100 per cent, full credit to them.

"We are really happy to get it done in that final race."

Team New Zealand beat BAR 5-2 in their semi-final play-off races and will face either Dean Barker's Team Japan or Artemis (Sweden) in the final.

After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.
"We are watching a really interesting battle unfold between Artemis and Softbank," Burling said. 

"I think both of them are sailing incredibly well, we are under no illusions that we are going to be in for a big fight in the final."

Burling and his teammates came from behind to win their first race after a poor start and struggled against Ben Ainslie and his crew in their second race of the day.

Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as better than ever.
"That second race Ben sailed a really good race, I think everyone has been saying people have been improving through these events."

Burling said Ainslie's aggressive tactics gave his side no chance of winning.

"We didn't quite get on top of them down the reach and he (Ainslie) didn't give us many opportunities to pass.

"I think that shows you how tight the racing is, if you do get it wrong any team can lose.

"We were also very pleased with the fight that he did give us. It definitely puts us into a lot better mind set going into the next stage.”

Team New Zealand will have a day off racing tomorrow, giving them time to make further adjustments and repairs to their vessel.

They will race again on Sunday (NZT).

Artemis Racing have a 4-3 lead in their play-off series with Team Japan, after they won all three of their races today. 

Americas Cup

Team NZ

