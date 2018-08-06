 

AFL star handed eight-match suspension after breaking rivals jaw

AAP
Other Sport

Andrew Gaff might have played his last game for West Coast after he was slapped with a season-ending eight-match ban by the AFL tribunal.

The star midfielder, who is set to become a restricted free agent, will miss the rest of the Eagles' premiership campaign and the start of next season after Tuesday night's hefty suspension for punching Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw.

Contract talks have played out slowly this year, with Gaff intent on taking his time over the big decision according to manager Paul Connors.

The 26-year-old elite is highly coveted in his home state Victoria, with Connors confident up to six clubs are interested in landing him.

It remains to be seen what effect Sunday's ugly incident at Optus Stadium and the subsequent ban will have on Gaff's decision-making process.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Andrew Gaff of the West Coast Eagles arrives ahead of the AFL Tribunal hearing into his striking offence, at AFL House on August 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Andrew Gaff. Source: Getty

A shattered Gaff said he will spend time with family and friends as he attempts to come to grips with the incident and its devastating aftermath.

Whatever Gaff's future holds, it is clear his ban is another huge blow for Adam Simpson's finals-bound side with the midfielder joining Nic Naitanui (knee) on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Champion forward Josh Kennedy won't play against Port Adelaide on Saturday and must be in some doubt to return as he struggles with a leg fracture.

The Eagles tried in vain to argue for a ban that would allow Gaff to return this season.

Early in the hearing - which lasted for more than two hours - David Grace QC, representing the Eagles, entered a guilty plea to the striking charge graded intentional, with severe impact to the head.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff.

He then went about presenting a case for leniency that included a long list of character references and a contrite Gaff, who had never been suspended at any level, giving evidence that he meant to hit Brayshaw in the chest and not the head in a bid to break free from a hard tag.

Grace's ambit claim on a punishment was that the jury start their deliberations at a three-game ban and work upwards.

Dockers club doctor Ken Withers, however, described in graphic detail the damage caused by Gaff's swinging left-arm punch, which included a broken jaw, the displacement of three teeth and a deep laceration to his lower lip that went down to the muscle.

Jeff Gleeson QC, representing the AFL, described the incident as a "historically significant event" and recommended a suspension between eight and 12 matches.

The jury of Wayne Henwood, David Neitz and Shane Wakelin handed down the lengthy suspension after 13 minutes of deliberation.

"First of all I just want to say that I'm so, so sorry to Andrew and the Brayshaw family for the pain that I've caused them over the past 48 hours," an emotional Gaff said as he left the hearing.

"... I'm really disappointed. I own my actions, and it really hurts a lot."

The club has until midday on Wednesday to lodge an appeal, but that appears unlikely.

THE AFL TRIBUNAL'S HEAVIEST RECENT SUSPENSIONS:

* ANDREW GAFF (West Coast) - eight games in 2018
* JEREMY CAMERON (GWS) - five games, 2018
* TOM BUGG (Melbourne) - six games, 2017
* BACHAR HOULI (Richmond) - four games, 2017
* TOM JONAS (Port Adelaide) - six games, 2016
* STEVEN BAKER (St Kilda) - nine games (total), 2010
* DEAN SOLOMON (Fremantle) - eight games, 2008
* BARRY HALL (Sydney) - seven games, 2008

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.
Australia

Andrew Gaff has arrived in Melbourne for his AFL tribunal hearing, with the West Coast star being quickly escorted away by Tullamarine Airport staff.

Gaff avoided the waiting media scrum inside the terminal after he and an Eagles official got off a Virgin Australia plane from Perth on Tuesday morning and were loaded straight into a waiting ute.

The under-fire midfielder will front the tribunal for the punch that left Fremantle youngster Andrew Brayshaw with a broken jaw and three displaced teeth.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Andrew Gaff of the West Coast Eagles arrives ahead of the AFL Tribunal hearing into his striking offence, at AFL House on August 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Andrew Gaff. Source: Getty

The claim by Eagles CEO Trevor Nisbett on Monday that Gaff and Brayshaw had enjoyed a round of golf together the previous week was refuted by the Fremantle player's older brother Angus, who plays for Melbourne.

"I'm not sure how it's been miscommunicated or who's said what to who but they didn't play golf," Angus Brayshaw told a podcast on the AFL website on Tuesday.

Gaff was referred directly to the tribunal, with match review officer Michael Christian grading his strike on Brayshaw as intentional contact with severe impact to the head.

The strike ended Brayshaw's AFL season and now Gaff faces the same fate.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff.

It is the biggest tribunal case of the year, eclipsing the five-game suspension for GWS star Jeremy Cameron.

Precedents point to a seven-game ban for Gaff, which would be season-ending.

His best case is that the penalty somehow is reduced to six matches.

Sydney forward Barry Hall was suspended for seven games in 2008 after he knocked out West Coast opponent Brent Staker.

Last year, Melbourne forward Tom Bugg knocked out Sydney defender Callum Mills in a similar incident to Gaff's punch.

Bugg was banned for six weeks, but Mills played the following week.

The direct referral of Gaff's case means the penalty is up to the tribunal jury.

Gaff had a spotless tribunal record before Sunday but the incident has renewed calls for an AFL send-off rule.

The hearing will get underway at the AFL's Etihad Stadium headquarters at 1700 AEST.

GWS youngster Jacob Hopper will appear after Gaff, having elected to fight a fine for careless contact with an umpire.

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.
1 NEWS
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker has shrugged off calls to retire after two consecutive losses, saying he is “still hungry and motivated to be champion of the world again, to be unified champion.”

The heavyweight told 1 NEWS he respects former Duco chief executive Martin Snedden and his opinion that he should retire for the sake of his health.

“I respect Martin Snedden and I respect his opinion but what they have got to remember, it’s my career and I can chose when to retire.”

Joseph Parker reacts after being knocked down by Dillian Whyte during their heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Whyte won by unanimous decision. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Joseph Parker during the Dillian Whyte fight. Source: Associated Press

Hopefully everyone respects that and comes along for the journey because we’re not done yet.”

Parker was hopeful that fans in New Zealand and Samoa would remain behind him as he aims to rebound from the consecutive defeats to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

“The support we’ve been getting from NZ and Samoa has been tremendous, it’s probably the best support I’ve ever seen in a long time,” he said.

“I hope and pray that they (the fans) still support us in what we’re trying to achieve but the only reason we’re doing this is because we’re trying to represent NZ and Samoa the best we can and make them proud and hopefully we can do that.”

Parker, who turns 27 in January, said he still planned to fight until he turns 30.

Reflecting on the loss to Whyte, Parker said the second round headbutt had caused him to black out for the first time in his career and he felt he was slow from then on.

“It’s the first time I blacked out in a fight, I threw a punch and all of a sudden I’m on the ground and I sort of blacked out for two or three seconds.”

Parker’s promoter David Higgins announced today that they had decided against appealing the loss to Whyte on the grounds of an illegal blow.

"We've taken stock and decided to take high ground," Higgins said.

"We're pleased we made some noise. Frankly, it was a disgrace."

The Kiwi heavyweight has shrugged off calls to retire after consecutive losses, saying he is "still hungry and motivated to be champion of the world again."
Joseph Parker