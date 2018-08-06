 

AFL puncher Andrew Gaff dodges media as he arrives in Melbourne for tribunal hearing

AAP
Andrew Gaff has arrived in Melbourne for his AFL tribunal hearing, with the West Coast star being quickly escorted away by Tullamarine Airport staff.

Gaff avoided the waiting media scrum inside the terminal after he and an Eagles official got off a Virgin Australia plane from Perth on Tuesday morning and were loaded straight into a waiting ute.

The under-fire midfielder will front the tribunal for the punch that left Fremantle youngster Andrew Brayshaw with a broken jaw and three displaced teeth.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Andrew Gaff of the West Coast Eagles arrives ahead of the AFL Tribunal hearing into his striking offence, at AFL House on August 7, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Andrew Gaff. Source: Getty

The claim by Eagles CEO Trevor Nisbett on Monday that Gaff and Brayshaw had enjoyed a round of golf together the previous week was refuted by the Fremantle player's older brother Angus, who plays for Melbourne.

"I'm not sure how it's been miscommunicated or who's said what to who but they didn't play golf," Angus Brayshaw told a podcast on the AFL website on Tuesday.

Gaff was referred directly to the tribunal, with match review officer Michael Christian grading his strike on Brayshaw as intentional contact with severe impact to the head.

The strike ended Brayshaw's AFL season and now Gaff faces the same fate.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff. Source: Twitter/Liam Vertigan.

It is the biggest tribunal case of the year, eclipsing the five-game suspension for GWS star Jeremy Cameron.

Precedents point to a seven-game ban for Gaff, which would be season-ending.

His best case is that the penalty somehow is reduced to six matches.

Sydney forward Barry Hall was suspended for seven games in 2008 after he knocked out West Coast opponent Brent Staker.

Last year, Melbourne forward Tom Bugg knocked out Sydney defender Callum Mills in a similar incident to Gaff's punch.

Bugg was banned for six weeks, but Mills played the following week.

The direct referral of Gaff's case means the penalty is up to the tribunal jury.

Gaff had a spotless tribunal record before Sunday but the incident has renewed calls for an AFL send-off rule.

The hearing will get underway at the AFL's Etihad Stadium headquarters at 1700 AEST.

GWS youngster Jacob Hopper will appear after Gaff, having elected to fight a fine for careless contact with an umpire.

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
Feuding Aussie and NZ ministers brought together in Lombok earthquake

AAP
After trading barbs over Australia's deportation regime, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and New Zealand's Justice Minister Andrew Little have been brought together during the deadly earthquake that's struck Indonesia's island of Lombok.

Mr Dutton and Mr Little were evacuated together after the 6.9 magnitude quake that killed at least 98 people on the island on Sunday, sitting two seats apart as they were taken to an airport.

The pair had been in Lombok for a conference and Mr Little today told reporters of their shared experience.

"After the earthquake, gathering in front of the hotel, we saw each other and checked that each other was okay, checked that our respective delegations were okay," he said.

"I think the Anzac spirit is strong."

Mr Little said the pair and officials had earlier had a robust discussion about Australia's deportation of New Zealanders, and that while he accepted the law wouldn't be changing, the air had been cleared.

"One of the things we both agreed on was that some of the language and expression that has been public on the issue probably hasn't been helpful in trying to move the thing forward.

"As a result of a one-on-one meeting we had, as well as the meeting with officials, as well as the events that followed, the Anzac spirit is well and truly in play," he said.

Mr Little said Mr Dutton had offered him a lift out of the country but they returned on separate planes.

The two have both described themselves as lucky to be safe after being caught in the upper floors of a swaying hotel, with people being thrown to the ground.

Last month, Mr Little criticised the deportation of hundreds of New Zealanders from Australia on character grounds and said the regime lacked "humanitarian ideals".

Mr Dutton replied that New Zealand didn't "contribute really anything to the defence effort" and that Australia was doing a lot for its neighbour in terms of regional security.

The Justice Minister experienced this morning's 7.0 magnitude quake in Lombok - where he is for a conference. Source: Breakfast
All Blacks claiming underdog status in Bledisloe 'a load of tripe', says Wallabies great

AAP
Former Wallabies captain Stirling Mortlock has rubbished All Blacks attempts at underdog status for the looming Bledisloe Cup series as laughable.

"It's a load of tripe," Mortlock said today.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, a master at stirring the pot, made the audacious claim yesterday after selecting another formidable 33-man squad for this year's series, which kicks off in Sydney on August 18.

Winners of the past two World Cups, the All Blacks have lost just eight of their past 100 Test matches to be the most dominant team in international rugby history.

Hansen played the underdog card on the basis of the Wallabies' 23-18 victory in last year's dead rubber in Brisbane, the most recent meeting between the trans- Tasman rivals.

But it was only Australia's second win in 19 Bledisloe encounters and Mortlock is having none of it as the Wallabies bid to break New Zealand's 16-year hold on the prize piece of silverware.

"If you want to break it down, logically, look at how dominant New Zealand has been. You can go back as far as you want," Mortlock said.

"What has it been, 16 years? Or you can say just the last few years.

"Either way, New Zealand's dominance has been outstanding. Not just against Australia but on a global stage.

"Then, do you want to isolate this year? They've won another Super Rugby title and most of their Super Rugby sides are performing quite well.

"They're in a great situation where they could choose probably two All Black teams and they'd still be a force to be reckoned with.

"There's been a lot of pleasing signs for Australia this year so I'm not going to just write us off but I think it's pretty laughable that Steve could put it out there and claim that they're underdogs."

Mortlock, one of Australia's greatest outside centres, also said he hopes Wallabies coach Michael Cheika goes with the versatile Reece Hodge over Curtis Rona for the vacant the No.13 jumper in the absence of injured frontliners Tevita Kuridrani and Samu Kerevi.

"My mindset on 13 is that it's quite a specialist position and if you put someone in there that's not used to it from an attack and defending point of view, it's not always the best outcome," Mortlock said.

"If Hodgey gets the nod there, I'd love to see him get more than just one game there.

"His strength has been a little bit to his detriment, a bit like Adam Ashley- Cooper.

"He's played so many different positions and he's done it so well but I do think he has a lot of the hallmarks to be a fantastic 13."

Kieran Read (left) after the the loss in Brisbane and Stirling Mortlock during happier times for Australian rugby. Source: Photosport
