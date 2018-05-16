AFL player denies knowing father of player he sledged was killed in an axe attack

Sledging directed at Jed Lamb has been revealed as the source of a three-quarter-time melee between AFL rivals Carlton and Essendon on Saturday.

But Bombers defender Mark Baguley, who made the comment, has denied knowing the horrific circumstances behind the death of Lamb's father, and sought to apologise before the brawl.

Lamb's father, Colin, was killed in an axe attack in 1999 when the Blue was just six years old.

The Herald Sun reports Lamb reported the sledge to Carlton officials and also asked Baguley not to repeat the comment.

The unsavoury incident drew in Carlton coach Brendon Bolton, who issued an expletive in Baguley's direction as he came onto the ground to deliver his address during the break.

The AFL website reports Lamb will not take further action over the matter even though he was fined $1500 after being charged with misconduct against Baguley.

Baguley apologised again to Lamb after the match.

The same melee could have further repercussions for the Blues.

Charlie Curnow was cited to appear at the AFL tribunal and faces suspension for intentionally contacting an umpire after a brush with an official on his way to remonstrating with Baguley.