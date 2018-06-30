 

AFL great and radio commentator taken off air and sacked after vulgar comment about colleague's pregnant wife

AAP

AFL great Barry Hall has been sacked by FM radio network Triple M after making a vulgar on-air comment.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Commentator Barry Hall is seen during the round one AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and the West Coast Eagles at Etihad Stadium on April 4, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

AFL great Barry Hall.

Source: Getty

At the time, Hall was speaking to former St Kilda player and co-commentator Leigh Montagna during a pre-game chat at Friday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Etihad Stadium.

According to afl.com.au, Hall commented about the impending birth of Montagna's child.

Montagna's wife Erin is due with the couple's first baby next week.

"Tonight on Triple M Football, there were unacceptable and inappropriate comments made by a member of the commentary team," head of content Mike Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"The commentator was removed immediately from the broadcast and an apology was issued on air afterwards.

"Immediate action was taken with the termination of employment for one team member."

Hall was said to be filling in for Chris Judd during the broadcast.

Considered one of the best forwards of the modern era, the 41-year-old played 289 games for Saints, Sydney and the Bulldogs, kicking 746 goals.

He also captained the Swans to their 2005 premiership.

