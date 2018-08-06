 

AFL club boss scoffs at talk his player could face courts over nasty on-field punch

AAP
West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett has scoffed at talk Andrew Gaff's on-field coward punch should be dealt with by the criminal courts, labelling such calls as inflammatory.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has confirmed the punch thrown by Gaff will be assessed, and he has encouraged any parties directly connected with the matter to contact police.

Gaff is set to be handed a long suspension by the AFL tribunal, however some say that's not enough.

Prominent lawyer Tom Percy has flagged the prospect of criminal charges being laid, and said Gaff deserves a lifetime AFL ban.

He said he had seen people go to jail for less.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff. Source: Twitter/Liam Vertigan.

Nisbett wasn't impressed by those comments, and is hopeful the matter will be dealt with solely by the AFL tribunal.

"Some of those inflammatory comments by some people are unwarranted," NIsbett said.

"Everyone knows we've got a process in the AFL, and the club will take the process to the tribunal.

"The AFL will deal with it, the player will get the penalty that the AFL tribunal deems as deserved in this case.

"I'd be very hopeful we let the process go through the AFL, like all other processes do."

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
1 NEWS
A father in Australia has been accused of drinking up to 40 cans of alcohol before crashing his car and killing a 12-year-old boy.

Thomas Baksh, 35, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore when it smashed into a pole near Kittles Road, Shepparton, around 12.50am on Saturday.

Shortly after the crash emergency services attending the scene found a 12-year-old boy dead in the front passenger seat.

Yesterday, Mr Baksh was  charged with culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death 9 NEWS reports.

Today in the Shepparton Magistrate Court it was alleged that Mr Baksh had been drinking from 4pm until the time of the crash, consuming an estimated 30 to 40 cans of alcohol.

Mr Baksh said he has no memory the crash or why he was driving in the area at the time.

A committal mention is due to take place on November 20. 

Source: istock.com
AAP
Penrith have parted ways with coach Anthony Griffin just four weeks out from the NRL finals.

Griffin was told his services are not required beyond this year, despite being on contract until the end of 2020.

He will leave the club immediately despite the Panthers being in fifth spot and in contention for a top four finish.

"There has been much speculation and rumours about the club and head coach Anthony Griffin over the last few weeks.

"After discussions with Anthony Griffin it is time to end that speculation. By mutual agreement, the club and Anthony have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"Anthony departs the club after much success, having taken the Panthers to the finals in the last two years and leaves the club on track for another finals appearance in 2018.

"We would like to thank Anthony for his service to Panthers and wish him well for the future."

Assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take charge for the rest of the season on a caretaker basis.

The Panthers have this year been plagued by rumours of discord between Griffin and general manager Phil Gould, with Griffin said to have lost the playing group.

The Panthers have reached the finals every year since Griffin took over from Ivan Cleary in 2016, however that was not enough to save his job.

Gould has been critical of the Panthers' performance in recent weeks but has repeatedly denied rumours Griffin was on the outer.

He also strenuously denied reports linking the club to Manly coach Trent Barrett and Sea Eagles assistant John Cartwright.

HOOK GETS HOOKED

Anthony Griffin's NRL coaching career by the numbers

* Brisbane (2011-14) - 101 games, 54 wins, 46 losses, 1 draw, 53.5 per cent, finals 2011-12, 14.

* Penrith (2016-18) - 72 games, 42 wins, 30 losses, 58.3 per cent, finals 2016-17.

* Overall - 173 games, 96 wins, 76 losses, 55.5 per cent.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Panthers. Source: Getty
