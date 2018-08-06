AFL club boss scoffs at talk his player could face courts over nasty on-field punch

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett has scoffed at talk Andrew Gaff's on-field coward punch should be dealt with by the criminal courts, labelling such calls as inflammatory.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has confirmed the punch thrown by Gaff will be assessed, and he has encouraged any parties directly connected with the matter to contact police.

Gaff is set to be handed a long suspension by the AFL tribunal, however some say that's not enough.

Prominent lawyer Tom Percy has flagged the prospect of criminal charges being laid, and said Gaff deserves a lifetime AFL ban.

He said he had seen people go to jail for less.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff. Source: Twitter/Liam Vertigan.

Nisbett wasn't impressed by those comments, and is hopeful the matter will be dealt with solely by the AFL tribunal.

"Some of those inflammatory comments by some people are unwarranted," NIsbett said.

"Everyone knows we've got a process in the AFL, and the club will take the process to the tribunal.

"The AFL will deal with it, the player will get the penalty that the AFL tribunal deems as deserved in this case.