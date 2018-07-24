AFL to begin this week despite worldwide sporting shutdowns due to coronavirus

The AFL will start the 2020 competition on schedule, with reigning premiers Richmond to host Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night.

A Kangaroo Brand Sherrin football sits on grass. Source: istock.com

The decision to push ahead came after a marathon AFL Commission meeting followed by a teleconference with all 18 club chief executives on Wednesday.

Some 88 per cent of AFL players voted on Monday night in favour of starting the season this week despite the outbreak of COVID-19, which has prompted sporting leagues around the world to shut down.