Adesanya-Whittaker UFC decider to be moved to Las Vegas - report

The UFC unification title fight between Kiwi Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker would have to be held in Las Vegas to avoid a clash with the NRL grand final - according to a report from Australia's Daily Telegraph.

With Kiwi-Nigerian Adesanya having claimed the UFC's interim middleweight title with a victory over Kelvin Gastelum earlier this year, all eyes are now on a trans-Tasman showdown against Kiwi-born Australian raised Whittaker.

With the mooted title decider given the date of UFC 243 on October 6 NZT, any bout between Adesanya and Whittaker would have to take place on US soil, to avoid clashing with this year's NRL grand final. 

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Whittaker's agent Titus Day said that October 6 was "extremely likely", and would almost certainly be held in Las Vegas.

UFC 243 was scheduled for October 6 in Western Sydney, however may now be moved elsewhere.

    Adesanya criticised Aussie UFC champion Whittaker, saying he's "in his head already." Source: 1 NEWS
