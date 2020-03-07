Adesanya poses with cigar at weigh-in for UFC 248 fight, while his Cuban opponent was lost in translation

Talking was kept at a minimum with just an exchange of icy looks between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero setting the mood for their middleweight title bout tomorrow at UFC 248.

The ceremonial weigh in earlier today was the last time the pair will meet before the highly-anticipated bout tomorrow and the tension was palpable to say the least.

Hailing from Cuba, Spanish-speaking Romero needed the aid of a translator when it came to question time.

The intensity of the stare down seemed to leave Romero speaking gibberish, however, with his own translator admitting he couldn’t understand what Romero was saying, leaving all those standing on stage perplexed.

The always flamboyant Adesanya weighed in at 184.5 pounds (83.6kg), after posing for photographs on the scales with a fresh cigar in his mouth.

When asked about the fight ahead, Adesanya kept his answer short and sharp, a contrast to his usual talkative flair.

The 30 year-old simply stated a desire to let his fighting do the talking.

"I said I'm a man that can do both I can talk and I can walk but, the time for talking is over man. I’m gonna do him."