Adams sisters all smiles after triumphant Tokyo campaigns

Months separated from their families and a MIQ stay hasn't stopped Dame Valerie and Lisa Adams from sharing plenty of smiles, banter and happy tears.

The sisters spoke to Breakfast on Thursday morning from their MIQ facility in Auckland after returning from Tokyo as shot put medallists.

Dame Valerie won bronze in the Olympics while Lisa claimed gold in her Paralympics debut. The pair proudly displaying New Zealand and Tonga flags behind them.

Lisa said she was still getting used to her new status as a role model and inspiration to others.

"I don't see myself as inspiring so it's kind of news to me," Lisa said.

"But at the same time, I think it's lovely - these kids getting inspired by me."

Dame Valerie Adams embraces her younger sister Lisa Adams after she wins gold in the shot put at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Photosport

Dame Valerie, who coached her sister both in her build-up to Tokyo and at the Paralympics, said Lisa has been an inspiration for her as well.

"Just seeing where Lisa had come from, to make it to the Paralympics is such a massive deal and to be able to perform that well at her first Paralympics was absolutely beautiful."

Lisa added it was a reciprocated feeling.

"She's so amazing, more than people would imagine," Lisa said.

"She's so knowledgeable. She's amazing at what she does and she gets to share all that knowledge with me so I feel very honoured and grateful to be coached by her.

"I really love her."

The pair said they've shared plenty of banter of laughs throughout the campaign and now in the final stage - MIQ - they're still enjoying each other's company.

"We haven't had a fight, people have asked us if we've had a fight or an argument and I can honestly say we haven't," Dame Valerie said.

"We haven't had a scrap - yet - and we're still stuck in MIQ!"