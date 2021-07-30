Adams joined by Kiwi rookie Maddison Wesche in Olympic shot put final

Dame Valerie Adams has qualified for her fifth consecutive Olympic shot put final, but is set to be joined by a fellow Kiwi for the first time, after youngster Maddison Wesche also booked a spot in the final.

The 36-year-old Adams threw beyond the automatic qualifying mark of 18.80m on her third throw, qualifying the sixth best throw of the night with 18.83m.

Meanwhile, Wesche, 14 years her junior, threw a personal best 18.65m to also make the final.

Dame Valerie Adams competes in shot put qualifying at Tokyo 2020. Source: Getty

It was a brilliant performance from the youngster on her Olympic debut and the biggest competition she has competed in to date.