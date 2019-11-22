Adams finding her range in time for fifth Olympics

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Valerie Adams is working her way back into form, twice bettering the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton on Saturday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Adams has been closing in on the 18.50m standard recently, last week winning the Christchurch international track meet with an 18.41m effort - her best throw in almost a year.

In Hamilton, Adams powered out her last two throws to 18.68m and 18.50m, finding the form that should earn her nomination for her fifth Olympics.

Fellow shot putters Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh resumed their rivalry at the same event.

Gill came into the competition in red-hot form after making a career-best 21.52 metre throw to win last week's Christchurch meeting.

It was the 26-year-old's third straight win over three-time world-champion Walsh.

However, Walsh has been consistently improving in all of his outings this season and Gill expects him to show his class soon enough.

"He's the best we've had in New Zealand, so any time I can beat him shows I'm going pretty well," the Aucklander said.