TODAY |

Adams finding her range in time for fifth Olympics

Source: 

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Valerie Adams is working her way back into form, twice bettering the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton on Saturday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Adams has been closing in on the 18.50m standard recently, last week winning the Christchurch international track meet with an 18.41m effort - her best throw in almost a year.

In Hamilton, Adams powered out her last two throws to 18.68m and 18.50m, finding the form that should earn her nomination for her fifth Olympics.

Fellow shot putters Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh resumed their rivalry at the same event.

Gill came into the competition in red-hot form after making a career-best 21.52 metre throw to win last week's Christchurch meeting.

It was the 26-year-old's third straight win over three-time world-champion Walsh.

However, Walsh has been consistently improving in all of his outings this season and Gill expects him to show his class soon enough.

"He's the best we've had in New Zealand, so any time I can beat him shows I'm going pretty well," the Aucklander said.

"He's in a heavy phase of training and I'm maybe in a lighter phase. Having said that, I think there is more to come from both of us."

www.rnz.co.nz

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt returns to NZ, looks ahead to becoming grandparent
2
America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch
3
Swiss billionaire who funded Alinghi to America's Cup glory looking to return
4
Broadcast coverage details for 36th America's Cup
5
Liverpool title challenge in tatters after goalkeeper blunder
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:45

INEOS Team UK's 'Head of Human Performance' reveals how team turned things around in time for Prada Cup
01:09

Prada Cup finalists excited for 'epic' sailing duel to begin
02:13

Swiss billionaire who funded Alinghi to America's Cup glory looking to return
01:56

Team NZ play down taking America's Cup overseas if defence is successful