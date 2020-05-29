TODAY |

ACC braces for surge of injuries with amateur sports' return, offers advice to avoid getting seriously hurt

Source:  Breakfast

Your playlist will load after this ad

ACC injury prevention partner Natalie Hardaker said the last thing she wants is people missing the season after just one game. Source: Breakfast

ACC is preparing for a wave of injuries this weekend with amatuer sports returning for the first time since New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown but they hope a few pieces of advice will help keep active Kiwis safe.

Winter sports are allowed to begin across the country this weekend with New Zealand holding firm at Alert Level 2 but ACC injury prevention partner Natalie Hardaker told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that could lead to plenty of work at A and E.

"We've got a situation at the moment that I think a lot of us have never experienced before," Ms Hardaker said.

"It's significantly impacted on our winter sport season and also on the opportunity for preseason training so it's changed everyone's routines, opportunities for training facilities and cross training.

"So we just really want everyone to think about that as they move back into sport and take a really smart and measured approach."

Ms Hardaker said there's evidence behind the ACC's injury spike expectations with professional sports league previously showing what an extended period without sport can mean for an athlete.

"There was a situation in America in 2011 when the NFL had a lockout and as soon as they came back with their shortened preseason and not having enough time to prepare, they saw a significant surge in serious injuries."

The same issue is being felt presently across the ditch with the Warriors who have had to resort to loaning players from other NRL clubs due to a spike in injuries as they prepared for the competition's return this weekend after a two-month suspension.

Ms Hardaker said it was the serious injuries that ACC are most concerned for.

"It's those more serious injuries that keep people out of sport and are potentially just going to end the season for them.

"Things like ACL knee injuries - they're the ones that we want to prevent and we know that they are very preventable if we take a smart approach to being physically prepared."

With that in mind, the ACC has prepared some advice for everyone - whether they're on the field or sideline - returning to sport this weekend to help keep people in the game and away from the injury ward.

"Players need to accept the situation that we have, be prepared to adapt and follow your coach's instructions," Ms Hardaker said.

"It's really worth taking that time to focus on your physical preparation and you can use programmes like the ACC sport-smart warm-up - if you bring that into your training session at least two times a week than that can prevent some of those [serious] injuries.

"We know that the most successful teams are the ones with the lowest injury rates so the reason we're trying to get everyone to take this progressive approach is so that everyone is still playing at the end of this season and they're good to go next season as well."

Ms Hardaker added there's more sport-specific advice on both the ACC's and Sport NZ's websites Kiwis can look at as well.

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Eels enforcer signals NRL's return with barging run through Broncos defence to score in opening minutes
2
Joseph Parker: I'd rather avenge my loss to Dillian Whyte than Anthony Joshua
3
Kiwi rowers claim world records despite not getting on the water
4
Dan Carter reflects on mistake that cost him, All Blacks at 2007 RWC
5
Broncos halfback sends scare through NRL after failing temperature check twice, before finally passing
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:39

Racing industry reopened today with harness racing returning to Addington

German engineers flown to NZ during pandemic 'unsung heroes' of Wellington sewage pipeline repair
02:01

America's Cup challengers remain hopeful they'll be here in weeks despite border closure

NZ man selling Covid-19 bleach 'cure' slammed by scientists