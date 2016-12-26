TODAY |

78,113 attend Aussie Rules match, setting record for biggest sports crowd since Covid-19 began

Source:  Associated Press

More than 78,000 Australian Rules football fans crowded the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday for an Australian Football League match between Collingwood and Essendon — the biggest crowd for a sports event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Photosport

The crowd of 78,113 topped the 67,000 who attended a Twenty20 cricket international between India and England at Ahmedabad last month.

The Anzac Day match is one of the traditional highlights of the Aussie rules season, when sport combines with a solemn national commemoration. Anzac Day — April 25 — is the day on which Australians commemorate those who served in both world wars and in other conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

The match didn't take place last year because of the pandemic and crowds since have been down on previous years.

But a decision by the government in Victoria state to allow the Melbourne Cricket Ground to be filled to 85 percent of its capacity led to Sunday's record turnout.

The stadium has a capacity of just over 100,000.

New Zealand also made global headlines in June last year when Eden Park hosted 43,000 people for a Blues v Hurricanes Super Rugby game. It one of the first sports matches in the world attended by crowds after the pandemic began. 

read more
Six60 makes Eden Park history with 50,000 turnout

Just this weekend, New Zealand once again made headlines overseas for hosting the largest concert in the world since Covid-19 started — 50,000 people packed Eden Park to watch Six60. 

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
