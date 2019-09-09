At 68, Auckland woman earns recognition as one of the top powerlifters in the world

When you reach your late 60s, you're probably ready for a near full-time gig in the La-Z-Boy, or at a stretch the bowls club or the driving range.

What about the strenuous sport of powerlifting?

If you need inspiration to shift your creaking bones, Cherry Wilson's story may be it.

By day the diminutive 68-year-old is a personal trainer and gym instructor.

However, when she slips on a weight belt Cherry becomes one of the strongest woman in the world for her age.

"If you can get yourself mentally right, everything else falls into line," she told 1 NEWS.

Advice she uses well herself. Cherry recently broke her own marks at the National Powerlifting Champs.

There she combined the deadlift, bench press and squat to win another national crown, totalling well over 230 kilos.

Cherry plans on returning to the world stage next year to compete in South Africa.