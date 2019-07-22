TODAY |

2019 in review: Five unforgettable moments from the sporting year

Source:  1 NEWS

Take a look back at the sporting moments that helped define 2019.

The self-proclaimed "fossils" are happy to hang up the black dress on the ultimate high. Source: Breakfast

Silver Ferns are crowned netball's world champions

What a difference a year makes.

The team looked doomed after a humiliating Commonwealth Games which saw them fail to win a medal for the first time.

But under the leadership of Noeline Taurua, they roared back to life, beating arch-rivals Australia 52-51 in a tense final in Liverpool.

Black Caps lose Cricket World Cup final in bizarre circumstances

The Kiwi paceman only found out when there were two balls remaining in England’s chase at Lord’s Source: 1 NEWS

Kane Williamson's men rode their luck to reach a second consecutive final, this time meeting hosts England at Lord's in the decider.

To many, they should have won the title, but they were eventually undone by the rule book after a gloriously competitive match.

What happened will live on in sporting infamy, losing on boundary countback after the scores were tied after 100 overs of play, and then a super over.

Israel Adesanya becomes first Kiwi UFC title holder

The Kiwi fighter said he needed his "thought-provoking" shower to analyse things. Source: 1 NEWS

Is there a more charismatic athlete in NZ sport than Israel Adesanya? 

The quick-witted fighter backed up his talk at UFC 243 in Melbourne, the Nigerian-born Kiwi becoming undisputed middleweight champion after beating Aussie champion Robert Whittaker via a second-round knockout.

The sky is the limit for the 30-year-old, as he eyes fighting superstardom. 

TJ Perenara says All Blacks are ready for first openly gay player

The halfback has been a vocal supporter for acceptance of the rainbow community in rugby. Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks bombed out of this year's Rugby World Cup, casting a pall of gloom over the country, for a few days at least.

More important than any tournament, however, was TJ Perenara's comments about the team willing to embrace a gay player.

He told Express Magazine: "I don’t think that is a question for me. I feel that as a team and an organisation our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black."

"I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment."

Sarpreet Singh signs for German giants Bayern Munich

The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena. Source: 1 NEWS

From the "didn't see that one coming" file, young Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh fulfilled the dream of many a youngster by signing for Germany champions Bayern Munich from the Wellington Phoenix. 

He impressed on the team's pre-season tour, and recently made his first team debut, coming on as a late substitute against Werdern Bremen. 

One to watch in 2020: Lisa Adams

For the past year the Kiwi champ has been coaching her younger sister, who has cerebral palsy. Source: 1 NEWS

Sister of double Olympic gold medal winner Dame Valerie Adams, Lisa Adams has made giant strides in F37 shot put.

Last month she broke her own world record twice on her way to a gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, her new mark a whopping 14.80m.

With 2020 an Olympic year, we're likely to hear a whole lot more about the latest talent from the Adams family

