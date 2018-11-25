2018 in review: Five unforgettable moments from a great sporting year

Football Ferns U17 girls unbelievable run at World Cup in Uruguay

The Football Ferns U17 girls team defeated Canada 2-1 to take out third place at the World Cup in Uruguay.

Tagged as underdogs at the tournament, they captured the New Zealand public's attention after toppling some of the big names at the World Cup.

They knocked out heavyweights Japan in the quarter-finals after a thrilling penalty shootout - where they won 4-3.

Finland went down 1-0 to the Kiwi girls also during pool play.

Spain halted the NZ girls' dream run, defeating the Football Ferns U17 side 2-0 in the semi-final stage last month.

Black Ferns claim gold at Commonwealth Games, defeat arch-rivals Australia in injury time

With the scores locked up at 12-12 after fulltime, the Black Ferns were forced to go into extra-time against arch-rivals Australia in the Commonwealth Games Sevens final in the Gold Coast.

Deep inside her own 22 New Zealand's Kelly Brazier brushed off one Aussie defender before blitzing two more defenders after she opted to put her head down and go herself.

She weaved and angled her way towards the corner post and dived over to score the match winner. New Zealand defeated Australia 17-12.

Black Caps's remarkable comeback to defeat Pakistan by four runs in first Test

New Zealand's rookie spin bowler Ajaz Patel secured a remarkable five-wicket haul to guide the Black Caps to an amazing four-run win in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

Pakistan needed 139-runs on the fourth day with 10 wickets in hand to win the first Test, but they capitulated with Patel taking 5-59 and Wagner chiming in with 2-27.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck becomes first Warriors player to win Dally M Medal

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck secured 29 votes to win the NRL's MVP award in September, beating Newcastle's star Kalyn Ponga by two points, with Cronulla's Valentine Holmes settling for third place in the votes.

The Warriors skipper had a 2018 season to remember, averaging 178 metres per match and broke through a total of 112 tackles this year.

After being presented the Dally M Medal award by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Johnathan Thurston, the 25-year-old was honoured with a powerful haka led by Warriors teammate Issac Luke - who was joined by fellow Kiwis Jazz Tevaga, Jamayne Isaako and Jordan Rapana.

Joseph Parker goes the distance with Anthony Joshua in heavyweight unification title fight

Joseph Parker went the distance with British champion Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight unification bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff in April.

Although the Kiwi lost the fight by unanimous decision and along with it his WBO title, he earned the respect of the British fighting fans - becoming the first fighter to go 12 rounds with Joshua.