12-time MLB all-star linked to Auckland Tuatara signs with Sydney rivals instead

Source:  1 NEWS

In what is disappointing news for Kiwi baseball fans, Auckland Tuatara prospective signing Manny Ramirez has instead decided to sign with their league rivals the Sydney Blue Sox.

Manny Ramirez. Source: Getty

Ramirez, a 12-time MLB all-star, was rumoured to be joining the Auckland Tuatara side for the upcoming ABL season.

Blue Sox owner Adam Dobb told theabl.com.au that they had signed the 48-year-old on a one year deal.

"As a life long Boston Red Sox fan this is a dream come true" Dobb said.

"Manny has been interested in the Australian Baseball League for quite a while now."

"It was his preference to play down here in a big city and we're thrilled to have a player of his calibre in Sydney."

Ramirez is a two time World Series champion, having played with five MLB teams in his career.

