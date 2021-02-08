1 NEWS Sport's top 10 athletes of the modern era

After Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win, where does he stand alongside the greatest athletes of all time?
We're going to kick off the "group" discussion by putting up our top 10 of the modern era..
By all means, feel free to disagree.
Number Ten, Simone Biles
To be one of the greatest you have to re-write the playbook. Biles didn't just revolutionise gymnastics, she took it to a place no one ever thought possible. One of the most decorated gymnasts in history with four Olympic gold medals and a raft of World Championship golds as well.
Number Nine, Kelly Slater
A potentially controversial pick. With 11 WSL titles under his belt, the 48-year-old is still going and is half the reason pro-surfing seems like the ultimate lifestyle choice.
Number Eight, Cristiano Ronaldo
A player who can create champion teams in three of the toughest leagues in the world. He's the hungriest footballer on the planet.
Number Seven, Serena Williams
Few have done more to put women's sport alongside men's. Williams forced people to take notice by the sheer power of her will, talent and unwavering belief, holding the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.
Number Six, Roger Federer
Our 1 NEWS sports reporter and Rafael Nadal fan Guy Heveldt will be throwing his toys on Twitter with this pick. A record 20 Grand Slam singles titles to his name – a record shared with Nadal.
Number Five, Usain Bolt
The man who created mass cult phenomenon in a way we could all celebrate and share by backing it up on the track, holding the world record in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Number Four, Michael Phelps
The “Baltimore bullet”. Hands and feet like paddles and the most gifted swimmer of all time. 23 Olympic golds with an epic comeback story in the 2016 Rio Olympics, clinching a gold after coming out of retirement.
Number Three, Tiger Woods
A player with many flaws off the course, but has there been no one more breath taking in pro sport, a person you couldn't bear to miss. Another athlete with a fairy-tale comeback, winning the his fifth Masters title in 2019 after struggling with injury.
Number Two, Michael Jordan
The original global superstar of this era, kicking it off with six NBA titles and a number of league records that still stand to this day. A sports and cultural icon.
Number One, Tom Brady
Today, Brady surpasses Jordan. For 21 years he's commanded a roster of 53 athletes and brainstormed a way to beat everyone. The ultimate sports general.