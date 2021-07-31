‘Medical reasons’ keeps Sophie Pascoe’s coach in NZ

Coach Roly Crichton won’t be travelling to Tokyo with Paralympic swimmer Sophie Pascoe due to “unforeseen medical reasons”.

Sophie Pascoe and Roly Crichton (file photo). Source: Photosport

In an Instagram post shared last night, Pascoe wrote that it was “with a heavy heart” that she had to make the announcement about her coach of 20 years.

“As I share this sad news of not having my coach, friend and biggest supporter with me on the pool deck, achieving our goals together, I know the work we have produced over the past few months, and 20 years we have been working as a team, will pay off in the next few weeks when I take to the blocks in Tokyo.

“I'll be sure to make Roly, the rest of my team and supporters proud.”

She wished Crichton a speedy recovery, and thanked him for “pushing [her] past her limits to be a successful athlete”.

“In the meantime, I’m very grateful to have an amazing team who will be supporting me through these next few weeks on the road to Tokyo,” Pascoe said.

Covid-19 kept the swimmer out of the pool last year, and Pascoe credits Crichton for helping her find her spark again.

