'Left a big impression' - Atlanta Falcons coach waxes lyrical about All Blacks' 'culture' ahead of Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl just two sleeps away, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Dan Quinn has revealed the surprising influence of the All Blacks.

Dan Quinn has studied the All Blacks from afar and has even applied some rugby techniques to his team.
Quinn, a long time admirer of the Kiwis, was left inspired after recently reading James Kerr's book Legacy which details New Zealand's domination of world rugby in recent years.

Quinn also revealed how influential rugby's approach to tackling has been on his Falcons team.

Though yet to have any official interaction with the All Blacks, Quinn said he hopes to travel to New Zealand soon and watch the team in action.

