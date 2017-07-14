 

Kiwi rider Geroge Bennett moves up to ninth on Tour de France

Another powerful stage performance from George Bennett has lifted the Kiwi cyclist one place to ninth overall on the Tour de France.

The Kiwi rider finished eighth in the 214km stage from Pau to Peyragudes.
Source: SKY

Bennett enhanced his growing reputation as a general classification rider for Team LottoNL-Jumbo, placing eighth on the gruelling 214km statge from Pau to Peyragudes, which featured six categorised climbs.

Tour of California winner Bennett attacked strongly on the final steep section, even pushing for a stage win entering the final kilometre.

The move answered an important question he had put to himself after surging into the top 10 on stage nine last Sunday.

"Today confirms for me that I can ride with these guys," Bennett said.

"I did not know if Sunday was just a good day. I was unsure. I still made a few mistakes, but this is a good learning curve. The most important thing for me is to stay consistent."

His late move was countered by Frenchman Romain Bardet, who pipped Italian Fabio Aru and Colombian Rigoberto Uran in a compelling climb to the finish.

Bennett, who was 27sec behind Bardet, said he wasn't going to die wondering.

"I had really good legs. A good stage result here would have been nice. Against these guys it is not very realistic to win, but you've got to try."

After 12 stages, Bennett sits four minutes 24 seconds behind new race leader Aru.

The Italian is 6sec in front of three-time winner Chris Froome, setting up a compelling final nine stages.

Bennett's team sports director, Frans Maassen, has no doubt his rising Kiwi can continue to feature near the front, looking ahead to another journey up the mountains on Friday.

"He did suffer today, but when you can compete with the very best, you have to battle for every spot," Maassen said.

"The most important thing now is that he keeps this high level he now has and not look too much at the other riders.

"He is a real fighter. He always wants more. That can be a pitfall for him, but he rode a superb race today."

Meanwhile, fellow-Kiwi Jack Bauer continued his busy tour, becoming involved in an early break.

It helped his Quick-Step Floors teammate Marcel Kittel finish second in an intermediate sprint, extend the German's lead in the race for the Tour's green jersey.

