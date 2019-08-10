Joshua-Ruiz rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia

TODAY |

Anthony Joshua's promoters say his world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 7.

The British fighter will be trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO belts he lost to Ruiz at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.

Ruiz, an American, had insisted that the rematch take place back in the US or at a neutral venue. Diriyah is a town on the outskirts of Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital.

Their rematch will be the highest-profile boxing event to be held in the country after welterweight Amir Khan's win over Australia's Billy Dib in Jeddah on July 12.

Saudi Arabia also hosted the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final between British fighters Callum Smith and George Groves last year.

