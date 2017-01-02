'Here we go again!' Rival NFL stars clash in heated do-or-die match

Facing an opponent with nothing to play for, Washington blew their chance to make the playoffs with an uninspired loss to New York.

The Redskins would have made the playoffs with a win. Instead, Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice in the second half by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Washington (8-7-1) goes into an offseason filled with questions.

The Packers and Lions each qualified as a result of the Redskins' loss to New York (11-5), which will be the first wild card. Eli Manning played the entire game, going 17 of 27 for 180 yards despite the Giants opting for a conservative approach for much of the second half. The Giants will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers next Sunday.