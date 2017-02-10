 

'I can see how it's something you want to tick off' Richie and Gemma McCaw revel in Coast to Coast experience

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, winner of back-to-back Rugby World Cups, has done the gruelling mountain run in the Coast to Coast multisport event with his wife Gemma.

The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.
McCaw, who decided to enter on Monday, finished the event's 30km mountain run on Friday in 11th place in four hours and 20 minutes, while his wife Gemma finished just under an hour later.

McCaw injured both legs slipping on rocks, which required stitches, something the 36-year-old said "will heal, I've had worse".

The most capped test rugby player of all time said he could see the attraction of doing the entire event which includes kayaking and cycling as well as the mountain run.

"It's a bug, and I can see how it's something you want to tick off, so maybe one day."

McCaw said he was probably as fit as he was before he retired in 2015, but in a different way.

"It's not doing the old gym work like I used to, you lose a bit of conditioning," he said. "But I still try to do something each day."

Kiwis from all different walks of life are participating in one of New Zealand’s most brutal races.
Gemma McCaw was disappointed with her time but said she was tempted to compete in the two-day event in the future.

The Coast to Coast longest day event starts on Kumara Beach, near Greymouth, at 6am on Saturday and the leading men are expected to reach New Brighton in Christchurch about 5pm.

More than 18,000 people have completed the Coast to Coast in the last 32 years.

In the one-day event competitors run 3km inland to bikes then follow the Taramakau River to the foothills of the Southern Alps for the mountain run.

There's a short 15km ride before 70km on the Waimakariri River followed by a 70km bike across the Canterbury Plains.

