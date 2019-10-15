TODAY |

'#Blessed' - NFL's Saints 'couldn't lose' after Pope Francis mistakenly tweeted about the team

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints have jokingly said they couldn’t lose yesterday after Pope Francis' official account mistakenly tweeted about them.

"Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession," the pope tweeted to the 1.8 million who follow his England account.

It was meant to be referencing the five new saints he canonised in St Peter's Square, but the Saints hashtag had the Fleur-de-lis after it, which is the logo of the Saints out of New Orleans.

The team’s Twitter account referenced the pope’s mistake after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 yesterday.

“Couldn't lose after this. #Blessed and highly favoured,” they wrote.

These Saints were not the Saints Pope Francis intended to tweet about. Source: Associated Press
