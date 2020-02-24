‘That is almost the better show’ – Wilder’s trainer blames ring entrance costume for defeat

The bizarre fallout from Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder in their heavyweight title fight has continued with Wilder’s trainer blaming his heavy ring entrance attire for the American’s performance.

The entrances of the two fighters saw Fury, the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King”, enter the MGM Grand sitting on a throne, while Wilder wore a full-body suit including helmet with encrusted jewellery which saw fans compare him to Sauron from Lord of the Rings.

“If you’re not a boxing fan, please just watch the entrances of these two, it’s just unbelievable,” 1 NEWS sport reporter Guy Heveldt told Breakfast today.

“That is almost the better show than the boxing sometimes.”

