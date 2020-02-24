TODAY |

‘That is almost the better show’ – Wilder’s trainer blames ring entrance costume for defeat

Source:  1 NEWS

The bizarre fallout from Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder in their heavyweight title fight has continued with Wilder’s trainer blaming his heavy ring entrance attire for the American’s performance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS sports reporter Guy Heveldt told Breakfast even non-sports fans will enjoy the pre-fight theatrics of the fighters in yesterday’s heavyweight title fight. Source: Breakfast

The entrances of the two fighters saw Fury, the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King”, enter the MGM Grand sitting on a throne, while Wilder wore a full-body suit including helmet with encrusted jewellery which saw fans compare him to Sauron from Lord of the Rings.

“If you’re not a boxing fan, please just watch the entrances of these two, it’s just unbelievable,” 1 NEWS sport reporter Guy Heveldt told Breakfast today.

“That is almost the better show than the boxing sometimes.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Englishman beat American boxer Deontay Wilder to claim the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas yesterday. Source: SKY

Fury was also seen at one point in the fight licking Wilder’s blood.

Other Sport
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
‘That is almost the better show’ – Wilder’s trainer blames ring entrance costume for defeat
2
Watch: Tyson Fury's 'pillow fists' repeatedly knock down Deontay Wilder for Vegas victory
3
Black Caps secure 100th win in Test cricket after beating India by 10 wickets
4
Israel Adesanya sorry after being called out over Twin Towers jibe
5
Tyson Fury dominates Deontay Wilder to claim heavyweight title
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Tyson Fury dominates Deontay Wilder to claim heavyweight title

'Respect' - Dan Hooker pictured in hospital with Paul Felder after brutal UFC clash

Dan Hooker wins split decision against Paul Felder in Auckland UFC showdown
02:13

Whangarei crackshot aiming for spot at Tokyo Paralympics