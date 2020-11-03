‘Absolutely amazing’ - NZ breeder with two runners in the $8.4 million Melbourne Cup

With just a select few allowed at the track for today’s Melbourne Cup, those with horses in the race will be watching from afar on what will be a very different ‘race that stops two nations’.

That includes Tony Rider, who has two reasons to cheer in the $8.4 million race.

“Most people would say I'm a dreamer anyway, and I do dream a lot. I believe that if you focus on things they become reality and to have two in the Cup is just absolutely amazing."

Rider will have eyes on Oceanex, who he bred at his Milan Park Stud, and Caulfield Cup place-getter The Chosen One, who he shares in the ownership with a group of other Kiwis.

TVNZ1 will have an hour-long Melbourne Cup show beginning from 4.30pm today, with the race live at 5pm.

Like most with runners in this edition of the great race, Rider would normally be gearing up for a big day at Flemington.

This year he's bringing the party to his Cambridge farm.

In excess of 100 will be there to watch the 3200-metre group one, although he might be missing if it all gets too much.

“I actually physically went to the Melbourne Cup last year and I spent most of the day by myself because my wife and family didn't want to be around me 'cause I get a bit agitated, so yeah, I won't be there. I'll end up going to one of the rooms.”

While Rider says The Chosen One would be a better instant financial windfall, Oceanex winning would be potentially huge for the stud.

And even more special for stud manager Grant Bennett, who was there from the start.

“It's very rewarding when you nurse these horses through from birth and you see them achieve. Ultimately, we're breeding the horse to be a racehorse, and when you see them succeed on the international stage up against some of the world's best it's really satisfying and gives you a big buzz,” Bennett said.