TODAY |

Olympics great Yvette Corlett found out she'd be a Dame just days before death, brother reveals

rnz.co.nz
More From
Sport
Olympics

Brenton Vanisselroy of rnz.co.nz

Roy Williams believes his "big sis" has finally got the recognition she has long deserved.

Yvette Corlett (nee Williams) has been made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to athletics, a month and a half after her passing, aged 89.

Her Majesty's approval of the award took effect on 12 April, only a day before Corlett's death, but she had been informed about the honour.

"We found out in confidentiality when the government sent Yvette a letter about 10 or 12 days before she died," Roy Williams said.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    New Zealand's first female Olympic gold medallist died last night. Source: 1 NEWS

    "Two of Yvette's three sons and her daughter were with her when she got the letter and she was quite proud and thrilled.

    "She always understated herself but she was quite thrilled and excited about it.

    "It's just sad that she didn't last long enough to have it publicly recognised."

    Yvette Corlett often shied away from the public praise, after she became the first New Zealand woman to win a gold medal at an Olympic Games in 1952, when she won the long jump in Helsinki.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      It took another 40 years for Barbara Kendall to be the second - she remembers the humility, grace and strength of the woman who inspired her. Source: 1 NEWS

      "She was very, very modest and didn't want to be wandering around with people calling her Dame," Williams said.

      Corlett was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 1953 New Year Honours and her brother nominated her for a further honour in 2010.

      "I sent down about 25 very strong recommendations from the likes Sir John Walker, Sir Murray Halberg, Sir Peter Snell and Sir Patrick Hogan, the great horse breeder who was a great admirer of Yvette's."

      Barbara Kendall and Sarah Ulmer, who Yvette taught at Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland, also gave recommendations

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Williams passed away aged 89 and is remembered as one of NZ's best. Source: 1 NEWS

        "I thought she deserved it at that stage and they gave her the next one down (a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit) which disappointed me quite a lot."

        Roy Williams believes the current Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has played a major role in Corlett becoming a Dame, after a chance meeting at the TP McLean Sports Journalism Awards in Auckland last year.

        "I thought I'd take the opportunity to see Grant Robertson and tell him that I was very disappointed that Yvette had never been made a Dame.

        "He said 'Roy, I couldn't agree more'.

        "He said...'I will make sure I do everything I can to have her awarded the Dame', so I give a lot of credit to Grant Robertson for that."

          Your playlist will load after this ad

          Williams, NZ’s first female Olympic gold medallist, was also considered a champion for women’s sport and athletics. Source: 1 NEWS
          More From
          Sport
          Olympics
          MOST
          POPULAR STORIES
          1
          00:39
          Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
          'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
          2
          The Kiwi treated the media to a free drink in South Carolina.
          'Beers on me' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
          3
          Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
          Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
          4
          James Horwill grabbed his side's first try in their 51-43 defeat at Twickenham.
          Colin Slade's pinpoint kick sets up former Wallabies rival in Barbarians-England clash
          5
          Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
          Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion
          MORE FROM
          Sport
          MORE
          00:14
          The Proteas slumped to another defeat, falling by 21 runs in London.

          Underdogs Bangladesh hold off South Africa for vital Cricket World Cup win
          00:14
          The Olympic champions claimed a fourth world title with victory over the All Blacks Sevens.

          Fiji claim World Sevens Series title with thrashing of New Zealand in Paris
          00:30
          Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.

          Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
          00:49
          "I'm still pinching myself to see if this is real man," said Ruiz Jr during a press conference.

          Emotional Andy Ruiz Jr holds back tears as he thanks father after beating Anthony Joshua