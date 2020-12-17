TODAY |

Official America’s Cup racing begins this afternoon in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Today's finally the day team New Zealand and the America's Cup challengers will line up for official races, with the World Series regatta getting underway this afternoon and you can watch it live on TVNZ1 and TVNZ OnDemand.

Victor Waters has the latest information on the course being used for day one of the World Series regatta. Source: 1 NEWS

Course C, situated between North Head and Bastion Point in Auckland, will be used for the first four races of the World Series regatta.

The course is a bit of a squeeze, needing transit lanes at Rangitoto Island, North Head and Orakei for water traffic.

The forecast is for southwesterlies, averaging 14 knots but getting up to 17 knots.

Tomorrow’s the first day of racing at the World Series Regatta, a prelude to the Prada Cup and America’s Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Defenders Team New Zealand take on challenger of record Luna Rossa in the opening race targeted for a 3.12pm start.

The World Series and Christmas regatta runs until Sunday. It is the only opportunity Team New Zealand will have to race against the challengers before the America's Cup match in March.

Sport
Sailing
Americas Cup
Auckland
