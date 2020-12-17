Official America’s Cup racing begins this afternoon in Auckland

Today's finally the day team New Zealand and the America's Cup challengers will line up for official races, with the World Series regatta getting underway this afternoon and you can watch it live on TVNZ1 and TVNZ OnDemand.

Course C, situated between North Head and Bastion Point in Auckland, will be used for the first four races of the World Series regatta.

The course is a bit of a squeeze, needing transit lanes at Rangitoto Island, North Head and Orakei for water traffic.

The forecast is for southwesterlies, averaging 14 knots but getting up to 17 knots.

Defenders Team New Zealand take on challenger of record Luna Rossa in the opening race targeted for a 3.12pm start.