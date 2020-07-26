TODAY |

NZ sport in limbo with new cases of Covid-19 community transmission

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Sporting activities in Auckland have been put on hold until at least Saturday after new cases of Covid-19 community transmission were recorded in the city yesterday.

The Blues celebrate Matt Duffie's try against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

Following the four new coronavirus infections Auckland will move to Alert Level 3 at midday today and the rest of New Zealand will move to Level 2.

It's created uncertainty about this weekend's Super Rugby clashes, including Sunday’s sold out Eden Park match between the Blues and Crusaders.

Games including Saturday's Hurricanes clash with the Highlanders in Wellington could go ahead without spectators under Alert Level 2 as it stands.

Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city

New Zealand Rugby says they're in close dialogue with the Government and will provide an update later today.

Friday’s Netball Premiership Auckland derby between the Northern Mystics and Northern Stars is in limbo.

This weekend's final round of games are also up in the air.

New Zealand Football has asked the public to check with local clubs and federations on any activities planned this week.

All Auckland gyms are now closed under Alert Level 3.

Sport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Crusaders come clean over damage to Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after initially denying it
2
Kiwis and Panthers prop gets emotional watching grandad's tribute for his milestone game
3
Israel Folau shows pace and power to score brilliant individual effort in Catalan's comeback win
4
Former NRL player sentenced to 11 years prison over attempting to supply 900kg of cocaine
5
New Warriors consultant Phil Gould out to arrest NZ’s player drain to Australia
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE
00:10

Kyle Kuzma sinks buzzer-beater to give Lakers win over Denver
00:15

Devin Booker hits ridiculous long-range shot as his 35 points help perfect Suns hammer Adams-less Thunder
03:07

New Warriors consultant Phil Gould out to arrest NZ’s player drain to Australia

NZ Cricket confirms West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia will tour here this summer