NZ sport in limbo with new cases of Covid-19 community transmission

Sporting activities in Auckland have been put on hold until at least Saturday after new cases of Covid-19 community transmission were recorded in the city yesterday.

The Blues celebrate Matt Duffie's try against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

Following the four new coronavirus infections Auckland will move to Alert Level 3 at midday today and the rest of New Zealand will move to Level 2.

It's created uncertainty about this weekend's Super Rugby clashes, including Sunday’s sold out Eden Park match between the Blues and Crusaders.

Games including Saturday's Hurricanes clash with the Highlanders in Wellington could go ahead without spectators under Alert Level 2 as it stands.

New Zealand Rugby says they're in close dialogue with the Government and will provide an update later today.



Friday’s Netball Premiership Auckland derby between the Northern Mystics and Northern Stars is in limbo.

This weekend's final round of games are also up in the air.

New Zealand Football has asked the public to check with local clubs and federations on any activities planned this week.