NRL great Simon Mannering returns for coaching role with Warriors

Retired Warriors NRL great Simon Mannering will commence a part-time coaching role with the club after returning to Auckland after a year in Australia.

Former skipper Mannering, 33, will take up his post during the pre-season, along with former St George Illawarra coach Nathan Brown, who is contracted in a specialist role to assist the club's hookers.

While Brown's tenure may not extend into the regular season, Mannering is on board for the full 2020 campaign in a mentoring capacity, focusing particularly on the club's young forwards.

The one-club second-rower retired after his 301st game in 2018 and his family shifted to Brisbane, where he held a part-time role with the Broncos' champion WNRL team.

Chief executive Cameron George told Stuff Mannering would juggle rugby league commitments with other career pursuits.

"When Simon finished playing footy, mentally and physically he had done so much for our club and the country that he was exhausted," George said.

"He loves the club, he's passionate about it and its future and we've been talking for a number of months about what sort of role he could come back and play."

