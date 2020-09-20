Nketiah's late goal earns Arsenal 2-1 win over West Ham

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner today as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1 for a second straight victory to open the Premier League.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London, England. Source: Associated Press

The England under-21 striker had only been on the field for eight minutes when he stretched to tap in a low cross from Dani Ceballos after Arsenal broke through the offside trap.

Alexandre Lacazette's 25th-minute opener for Arsenal, set up by a pinpoint cross from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was canceled out by a well-worked team goal finished off by Michail Antonio just before halftime at Emirates Stadium.

West Ham has lost both of its games so far, having been beaten 2-0 by Newcastle last weekend.