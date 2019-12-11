Young guns leading the charge for Mystics in Super Club tournament

Two of the youngest members of the Mystics are leading the charge as the team lays down a marker in Nelson's pre-season Super Club tournament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With a spot in the semi-finals secured, they're out to show they will be a force next year.

At 17, Grace Nweke is aware the challenge will only get harder after being the find of last year's ANZ Premiership.

"I know I had quite the bomb of a season last season and it was bursting onto the scene. Now everyone knows how I play and what I like,” Nweke said.

The Mystics may only need to look alongside Nweke for their next surprise package

Not so long ago, 18-year-old Saviour Tui was looking up to New Zealand's netballing heroes, now she's playing alongside them.

"Just watching everyone play it's like "Oh my gosh,” Tui said.

Tui made the leap from playing in Central Manawa's development side, where she helped them to back-to-back national titles.

While she may initially find herself behind Nweke and Bailey Mes in the pecking order, her 23 goals against English side Wasps at 92 per cent will no doubt raise expectations around what she could bring next year.

"Learning from my team mates as well and just connections and learning to take it up another level,” Tui said were the things she was working on.

If she ever feels under any pressure, she'd only need to look across the shooting circle for reassurance.

"It's really nice and she's definitely a good leader,” Tui said of Nweke.

"To have someone who's of similar age to me, who knows what we're going through, and I can lean on for support - it's really cool,” Nweke said.

Nweke is also looking to take her game up a notch after being touted as a potential Silver Ferns bolter for the World Cup earlier this year.

With question marks around Maria Folau's international career, a spot in the side could become available in the near future and it just so happens head coach Noeline Taurua is here all week watching the competition.