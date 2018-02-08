'Are you sure?!' – Silver Ferns rookie's hilarious reaction to Commonwealth Games naming

Silver Ferns youngster Michaela Sokolic-Beatson has spoken about the moment she found out she was going to this year's Commonwealth Games, included in the 12-strong side to travel to the Gold Coast later this year.

Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the surprise selection by coach Janine Southby, having yet to appear for New Zealand at senior level.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, the young defender said she was in disbelief when her selection was confirmed.

"I never expected it to happen," she said.

"I said to Janine (Southby) 'are you sure Janine?!"

"She said 'yes I'm sure' and I just started crying."

The youngster said she was looking forward to taking part in her first, but surely by no means last, taste of Commonwealth Games action.

"I just want to absorb the experience."