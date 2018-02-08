 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


'Are you sure?!' – Silver Ferns rookie's hilarious reaction to Commonwealth Games naming

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Silver Ferns youngster Michaela Sokolic-Beatson has spoken about the moment she found out she was going to this year's Commonwealth Games, included in the 12-strong side to travel to the Gold Coast later this year.  

Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the surprise selection by coach Janine Southby, having yet to appear for New Zealand at senior level.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, the young defender said she was in disbelief when her selection was confirmed.

"I never expected it to happen," she said.

"I said to Janine (Southby) 'are you sure Janine?!"

"She said 'yes I'm sure' and I just started crying."

The youngster said she was looking forward to taking part in her first, but surely by no means last, taste of Commonwealth Games action.

"I just want to absorb the experience."

"That will only make me a better netball player going forward – hopefully!"

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:02
1
Victorious New Zealand Silver Ferns celebrate during the Fast5 Netball world series grand final match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 30th October 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

2
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

00:39
3
Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.

'Are you sure?!' – Silver Ferns rookie's hilarious reaction to Commonwealth Games naming

4
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

02:09
5
Gail and Peter's whirlwind romance began in Auckland last year.

'The most fantastic love story' – couple who were paired as bowls partners at World Masters Games now engaged

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 