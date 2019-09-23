TODAY |

'You can't replace someone like that' - Silver Ferns defender on stepping into Casey Kopua's shoes

Silver Ferns defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson is determined to create her own legacy in the black dress, rather than try to replace the legendary Casey Kopua.

Sokolich-Beatson, 22, has been recalled by Ferns coach Noeline Taurua for next month's Constellation Cup against Australia, stepping into the shoes of Kopua, who retired after this year's Netball World Cup victory.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Sokolich-Beatson spoke about the thought of following in Kopua's footsteps, the next cab off the rank in the Silver Ferns' defensive stocks.

"It's funny, because she was one of my favourite players growing up," she said.

"I never, ever in a million years thought I'd get the opportunity to play alongside her. So when I did get that opportunity in the Cadbury Series, there was a little tear in my eye - and same with my mum.

"To be kind of coming in underneath her has been really special, because it's something I never thought I'd get to do.

"She is a legend, so I don't like to use the word replace, you can't just replace someone like that. Hopefully I can build my own legacy, as good as hers if I can."

The Constellation Cup begins in Christchurch on October 13, before moving north to Auckland on October 16.

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson is back in the Ferns' squad after Kopua's retirement. Source: 1 NEWS
