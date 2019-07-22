World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua cagey on Silver Ferns future – “I don’t know what I’m going to do’

World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua admits she doesn't know if she will stay in charge of the new world champions.

Taurua was tasked with turning around the Kiwi team after Janine Southby's disastrous time as coach, which included missing a medal at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Her repair job came to a stunning conclusion in Liverpool this morning as her side beat old foes Australia 52-51 in the decider.

Taurua's contract with the team officially ends tomorrow, the day she jets back to Australia to continue coaching the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

They have a match on Saturday, with the competition running until the end of September.

Speaking with 1 NEWS' Jenny-May Clarkson, Taurua, 51, admitted the future was unclear.

“In one way or another I will definitely help New Zealand Netball to transition, but at this stage I don’t know what I’m going to do in the long-term," she said.

She said it had been a "treat and an honour" leading the Silver Ferns, but was tired.

"After December I'll be able to sit back and smell the roses, and just see where I need to commit.