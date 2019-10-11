World champion Silver Ferns out to evolve to end Constellation Cup drought against Australia

The Silver Ferns want to evolve for the Constellation Cup where they will face off against Australia, who they beat in the World Cup final in July, but not before deciding once and for all which side of the Tasman can lay claim to the pavlova

Captains Laura Langman and Caitlin Bassett tried their hand at baking at a promotional event today but it was the Constellation Cup that the Ferns were looking at as the potential icing on their cake.

The Silver Ferns have only won the Constellation Cup and that was seven years ago, with Langman and coach Noeline Taurua hoping to draw on their most recent success to end another long running drought.

“You'd be a bit of a novice if you didn't try evolve from what happened in July. I think we certainly are trying to and we will be as well whether you do that with new personnel or new structures,” Langman said.

“That’s the reason why we have to do something a wee bit different, so we are expecting that they know more about what we are going to do on court and it’s up to us to be better in that respect,” Taurua said.

The Diamonds had already looked back at the World Cup final as they prepare for the series.