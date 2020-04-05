'We can grow again' - Tactix confident of survival despite Netball Mainland's liquidation

The structure of netball in New Zealand is under review, with Netball Mainland the first top level sports organisation to be forced into liquidation, suffering the effect of Covid-19.

The Tactix team will be administered by the national body, however there’s hope the community game will continue to thrive once sport resumes.



In one fell swoop, Marianne Delaney Hoshek lost a large part of her team.

“It’s all been really quite devastating to be honest,” the Tactix head coach told 1 NEWS today.

She’s now a sole coach without any of her management staff after the announcement was made last night.

The Tactix coach and players will now be looked after financially by Netball New Zealand. However, what needs to be worked out now is a new pathway for juniors all around the country with the second tier Beko League gone for 2020.

Like many sports, netball is trying to wind back the clock with their structures.

“The centres are actually really well equipped to look after that side of the game and it’s actually going back to a model that was [used] years ago,” says Delaney Hoshek.

That issue is till being resolved by Netball New Zealand as well as pay cuts for those at the top of the game.

Silver Ferns defender Jane Watson says players’ pay is already being discussed.

“There’s some negotiation on at the moment with our Players Association and Netball New Zealand.

“I’d say there will be pay cuts throughout the whole system.”

The messaging is for all players to be ready to compete as soon as the lockdown’s lifted, to get the money rolling back into the game again.