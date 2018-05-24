Watch: Tactix snatch thrilling win in final seconds against Stars for first home victory in two years

The Mainland Tactix led the Northern Stars for only 12 seconds, but it was the 12 seconds that counted.

The Tactix, who have been the cellar dwellers of the ANZ Premiership in recent years, recorded a thrilling 49-48 win over the Northern Stars last night.

A crucial stepping call inside the Stars' shooting circle in the final minute gave the Tactix possession and the chance to snatch the lead in the dying seconds.

The Tactix moved the ball into the shooting circle and Ellie Bird coolly slotted the goal to give Mainland the lead with 12 seconds left.

They retained possession for the final seconds to secure their first home win in two years.