Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym

Steve Hansen has acknowledged Scott Robertson ahead of this weekend's Super Rugby final, saying the Crusaders coach brings something different to the role.

The All Blacks coach praised Robertson's approach ahead of this weekend's contest against the Lions where Robertson will aim to earn his second title in two years leading the club.

"He's his own man, Razor - he's different," Hansen said.

"Last week, he was wandering around the stadium waving to everybody and not many people would do that but that's the unique thing about him.

"He is unique and he is what he is and he brings an infectious excitement with him."

Robertson took over the Crusaders last season after coaching the Baby Blacks at the 2015 and 2016 Under 20 World Championships.

Previous coach Todd Blackadder guided the Crusaders to the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons at the helm after taking over from Robbie Deans in 2009, however the Canterbury franchise never won a title in his tenure despite two trips to the final in 2011 and 2014.

Since taking over, Robertson has posted a record of 33-3 in two Super Rugby seasons heading into Saturday's final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.