 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
All Blacks

The Mainland Tactix had some different gym buddies during their weight session today with the All Blacks assembling for training.

The Cantabrian netballers shared the gym facilities at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre in Christchurch with the rugby players as they wait to see whether they've qualified for the ANZ Premiership playoffs.

After Monday's nervy 62-60 win over the Magic, the Tactix kept their playoff hopes alive to move two points clear of the Northern Mystics in third place.

However, should the Mystics beat the table-topping Pulse tonight they will earn the final playoff spot.

The squads shared the Apollo Projects Centre in Christchurch today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
3

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final
4

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
5

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
01:18
Coach Steve Hansen said he picked the injured hooker so he could ‘access’ him when he’s ready.

All Blacks hope to see Dane Coles back in action by October - 'We've just got to be patient'
01:42
Steve Hansen

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury in the All Blacks' 38-18 win over France.

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
Portia Woodman. Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens Final, NZ v France. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks

Steve Hansen has acknowledged Scott Robertson ahead of this weekend's Super Rugby final, saying the Crusaders coach brings something different to the role.

The All Blacks coach praised Robertson's approach ahead of this weekend's contest against the Lions where Robertson will aim to earn his second title in two years leading the club.

"He's his own man, Razor - he's different," Hansen said.

"Last week, he was wandering around the stadium waving to everybody and not many people would do that but that's the unique thing about him.

"He is unique and he is what he is and he brings an infectious excitement with him."

Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way. Source: 1 NEWS

Robertson took over the Crusaders last season after coaching the Baby Blacks at the 2015 and 2016 Under 20 World Championships.

Previous coach Todd Blackadder guided the Crusaders to the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons at the helm after taking over from Robbie Deans in 2009, however the Canterbury franchise never won a title in his tenure despite two trips to the final in 2011 and 2014.

Since taking over, Robertson has posted a record of 33-3 in two Super Rugby seasons heading into Saturday's final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

The game against the Lions, who they beat in the final last year in Johannesburg, kicks off at 7:30pm.

The All Blacks coach believes Razor has a good support crew around him too. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:19
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Casey Kopua weighing up return to Silver Ferns

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua could be in line to make a shock return to the national setup three years after winning her last cap.

Kopua played the last of her 101 tests in 2015, but confirmed to 1 NEWS that she's considering pulling on the silver fern again after announcing last year her international retirement.

However, Kopua told 1 NEWS she hasn't yet made a final decision.

The 33-year-old hasn't featured in the ANZ Premiership with the Magic since picking up a foot injury in round nine.

One factor at play could be whether long-term mentor Noeline Taurua, who's currently coaching the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia, fills the vacant coaching role.

Casey Kopua
Casey Kopua Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns